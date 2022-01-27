S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SANT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SANT opened at €16.78 ($19.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. S&T has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a one year high of €24.20 ($27.50). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

