Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives GBX 253.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 253.20 ($3.42).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBRE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.29) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 202 ($2.73) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

SBRE opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.72) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 276 ($3.72). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of £504 million and a PE ratio of 14.50.

In other news, insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £69,648.15 ($93,966.74).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.