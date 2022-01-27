SafeInsure Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,844.85 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $53,844.85 and $108.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021399 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,142,267 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

