Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,539 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,377,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

