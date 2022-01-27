Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 98.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

