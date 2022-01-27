Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Issues Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

SAL stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.