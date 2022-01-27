SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0898 on Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0898 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $19,722.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

