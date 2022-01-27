Santiment Network Token Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $12.30 million and $4,588.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00040779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

