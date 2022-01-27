Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Trading Down 2.3%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $409.49 and last traded at $409.49. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.25.

SDMHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.82 and a 200 day moving average of $542.73.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.