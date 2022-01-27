Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 19,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 491,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.
SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
