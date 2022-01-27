Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 19,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 491,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

