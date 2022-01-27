Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

