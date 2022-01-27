Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $158.24 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

