Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

