Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $584,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 14.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,615,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI opened at $54.68 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

