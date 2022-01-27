Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $196.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.69. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $156.02 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.