Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.95 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

