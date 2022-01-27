Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 79,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 190,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

CEF opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

