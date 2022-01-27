Scotiabank Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$20.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INGXF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

OTCMKTS:INGXF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

