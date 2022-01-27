SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SE. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.82.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $9.05 on Thursday, hitting $126.56. The company had a trading volume of 499,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a 1 year low of $132.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day moving average of $287.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 310.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 12.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.3% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

