Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of SBCF opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 178.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 50.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

