Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lifted to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.