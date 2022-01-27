Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $233.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

