Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Acquires Shares of 399,500 Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

NASDAQ:APTM remained flat at $$9.62 during trading hours on Thursday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,427. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.