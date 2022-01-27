Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Buys New Stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 892,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 2.86% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter worth $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter worth $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAMC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,987. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

