SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,445 ($19.50) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.67) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.85) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.69) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.85) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,324.70 ($17.87).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,285.50 ($17.34) on Monday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.35). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £15.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

