SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

