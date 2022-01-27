Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ASAI stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

