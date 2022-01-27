Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Acquires $97,686.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,686.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 1,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,088. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 155.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

