Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Purchases 24,703 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $122,032.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 636,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.