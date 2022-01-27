Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79. 1,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

