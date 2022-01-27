Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $101.80

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.80 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.38), with a volume of 1506760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.40).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel acquired 19,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,720.88 ($27,955.86).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

