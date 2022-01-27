ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $765.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.16.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $65.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $549.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.94. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 507.17, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 123.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

