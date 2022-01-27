ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

ServiceNow stock traded up $41.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $525.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $608.33 and its 200 day moving average is $623.94. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. FBN Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.16.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServiceNow stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $45,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

