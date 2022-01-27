Severn Trent’s (SVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.08) to GBX 2,675 ($36.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 2,886 ($38.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,148 ($28.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,008 ($40.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,897.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,799.91. The stock has a market cap of £7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.03.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

