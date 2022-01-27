SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,621 Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 30.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $696.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

