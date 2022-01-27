SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $148,000 in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hanger by 114.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 242,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 185,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hanger by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hanger by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 104,695 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $686.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $289.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

