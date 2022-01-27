SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Independence by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67. Independence Holding has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $838.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Independence’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About Independence

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

