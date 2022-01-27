SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,999,646 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,999,646 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PG&E by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PG&E by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 160.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494,530 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.3% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,547 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

