SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 40.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 755.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 205.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $179,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMNI opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $428.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

