SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $809,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $2,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.48. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRBI shares. TheStreet raised Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

