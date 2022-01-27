Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Get Shiseido alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Shiseido in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shiseido stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.27. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $79.55.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiseido (SSDOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.