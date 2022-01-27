Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $15.39. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 4,770 shares.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

