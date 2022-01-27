Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.52) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.90) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.90) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, raised shares of NCC Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCC Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.62).

Get NCC Group alerts:

LON:NCC opened at GBX 216 ($2.91) on Monday. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 207.84 ($2.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 348 ($4.70). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.06. The firm has a market cap of £669.08 million and a PE ratio of 61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.