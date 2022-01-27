Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Expands By 1,373.5%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 1,373.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE BGR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.74. 123,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,029. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

