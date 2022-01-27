Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Grows By 16,900.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 16,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,165. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

