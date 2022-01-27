Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Decreases By 92.4%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Chemesis International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
About Chemesis International
