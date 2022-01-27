Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Decreases By 92.4%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

