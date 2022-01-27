Short Interest in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) Drops By 84.1%

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CLOE remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,239. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Clover Leaf Capital has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,425,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,428,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

