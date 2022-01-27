Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Increases By 1,200.0%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

