Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Decreases By 80.0%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73. Geberit has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Get Geberit alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.