Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Increases By 2,136.4%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 2,136.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OVCHY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

OVCHY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 49,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,083. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.